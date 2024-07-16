Teoscar Hernández on being the first Dodger to win the Home Run Derby

Teoscar Hernández’s resurgent season with the Dodgers has been defined by the dramatics. The veteran slugger’s first career appearance in the Home Run Derby was no different. After advancing through each of the first two stages of Monday’s competition by just one home run, Hernández became the first Dodgers player in the event’s 40-year history to win, outslugging Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. by just one home run again, 14-13, in the final round at Globe Life Field on Monday night.