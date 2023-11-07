LA Times Today: Angel City FC co-founder discusses the team’s success and future
Angel City Football Club made a big announcement last week, naming Becki Tweed as their new head coach. Tweed moved up from assistant coach and took over as interim coach in June, driving the team into the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs for the first time.
Since Angel City’s start in 2022, the L.A. team has made its mark on women’s soccer, becoming one of the most successful in the league.
Ahead of her appearance at Tuesday’s Inspirational Women Forum at the Beverly Hilton, President and co-founder Julie Uhrman shares how Angel City FC is pushing women’s soccer into the future.
