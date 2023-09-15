Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

The 2023 Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards, taking place at the Beverly Hilton on Nov 7 at 8:15 a.m., is a full-day event commencing with a series of dynamic panel discussions and culminating in a dinner and awards program. The honors will recognize accomplished female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations across L.A. County.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, panel discussions will showcase top business leaders with diverse backgrounds. These discussions aim to inspire, empower, and enlighten the audience on topics, such as gaining the confidence to fund your business from non-traditional sources, establishing authentic and sustainable brand authority, attracting and retaining talent, implementing the best methods to build and leverage your network for new opportunities, and exploring the impact of innovation, among others. The day will conclude with a dinner and awards presentation, celebrating over 400 nominees from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles County who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments over the last 24 months. We will honor an individual in approximately 10 categories.

Following the in-person event, L.A. Times B2B Publishing will produce a companion magazine, available in print and online, that will feature articles on relevant, trending business topics and provide profiles of all the honorees, finalists and nominees as well as a recap of the event.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our confirmed panel participants:



Lilit Davtyan, Phonexa

Christine Duque, IBM

Jill Griffin

Melissa McGuire, Google

Rea Ann Silva, Beautyblender

Renata Simril, LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund

Anastasia Soare, Anastasia of Beverly Hills

Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club

Jen Wei, Belkin International

For advertising or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Helya Askari at helya.askari@latimes.com.

women who inspire positive change in our community.

