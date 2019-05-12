Albert Pujols hits two home runs to power Angels past Orioles

Albert Pujols homered twice to increase his total to 641, had three RBIs and scored three runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Saturday.
Shohei Ohtani had two hits and an RBI for Los Angeles in his fifth game this season. He's 4 for 21 since returning from the injured list following elbow surgery.
Pujols hit a two-run drive in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth. He also singled and scored in a three-run sixth that made it 6-2.
Both home runs came against Dylan Bundy (1-5), who has yielded 11 long balls this season after serving up a major league-high 41 last year. Baltimore has allowed 83 homers — about 20 more than any other big league team.
It was the 59th multihomer game of Pujols' career, the first since last July 12 against Seattle.
The 39-year-old slugger is 19 home runs short of matching Willie Mays for fifth on the career list. His 2,003 RBIs rank third behind Alex Rodriguez (2,086) and Hank Aaron (2,297), and his three hits gave him 3,109 — tied for 21st with Dave Winfield.
Matt Harvey started for Los Angeles and needed 93 pitches to get 12 outs. Luke Bard (1-1) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Dwight Smith Jr. hit a two-run homer for the Orioles, who went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
The last three innings were played in the rain before only a small portion of the announced crowd of 21,106.