Angels’ Andrelton Simmons shows improvement but return from injury remains unclear

When asked about his relationship with the Angels’ trainers, Andrelton Simmons smiled.
“They probably hate me,” he said. Then he laughed.
Simmons sustained a left ankle sprain May 20. Throughout his recovery he has abided by the trainers’ advice. Still, Simmons is hungry to play. He keeps pushing to do more.
“I don’t trust him,” manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. “At all. He told me today it could play. Simba is a voricious worker and has a very high pain tolerance. You can make the argument that him at 80% is better than most at 100%. But we still don’t want it to affect his play.”
Simmons, who did not need surgery, is encouraged by his progress. The swelling in his ankle has improved and he can run on a treadmill, though not at 100%. His only complaint was that it took longer for him to get off crutches than he expected.
Simmons took groundballs hit directly to him Thursday. Trainers have not yet permitted him to try lateral movement.
“It’s a good step,” Ausmus said of the groundballs. “But he still has quite a bit of time.”
When asked Thursday if Simmons was ahead of schedule, Ausmus said, “It’s hard for me to say because they gave me such a wide range on how long it would take to heal.”
Asked when he will return, Simmons said, “I have no idea,” adding, “I try not to think about the timetable that much. Just happy it’s getting better.”
Simmons said his ankle gives him no trouble while hitting; his swing is unaffected by the injury.
There is lingering pain is in his ankle because the bone was bruised, Simmons said. But despite his yearning to do more, Simmons said he is encouraged by the strides he has made. He feels stronger and is excited about the exercise he is able to do on the field.
“Trying to do more stuff, try to keep progressing,” Simmons said. “Been getting there. Just for myself, I’d want to be there already, but it is what it is.”
Short hops
Pitcher Dillon Peters joined the Angels in the clubhouse Friday, and Ausmus said Peters would pitch Saturday against the Mariners. Ausmus did not say whether Peters would start, and said the Angels could have a different pitcher open the game… Catcher Kevan Smith was reinstated from the injured list, and Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment.