No surgery for Angels' Andrelton Simmons, who is 'hoping for a miracle'

Downtime has been a boon to Simmons in the past. When he missed nearly a month and a half recovering from a torn thumb ligament in 2016, he spent his extra hours behind a computer. The studying led to an extreme uptick in his offensive production, a trend he was still riding when he went down in a heap in Monday night’s 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Simmons had a .219 batting average and .526 on-base-plus-slugging percentage when he injured his thumb diving for a ground ball May 8, 2016. In the 443 games since his return, he’s batted .290 with a .750 OPS. Only Mike Trout has a better average for the Angels in that span.