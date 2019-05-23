Angels upset after losing a day off because field didn't drain well

It seemed unreasonable to Angels players that they’d be asked to subject themselves to those conditions, but MLB’s collective bargaining agreement does not account for preparing to play a game that is postponed after a delay. Rule 12 under Article V, Section C of the agreements states that clubs can reschedule rained-out games “to an open date in the same series, or to an open date at the end of the same series, if: (a) the open date is a road off day for the visiting Club, and (b) the rescheduling does not result in the home team playing more than twenty-four consecutive dates without an open day.”