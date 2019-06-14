Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton expected back soon, welcome news for Angels

It initially seemed that fielding the Angels’ optimal starting lineup — one that features Andrelton Simmons, Justin Upton and Shohei Ohtani together for the first time since the end of last season — would take longer than hoped when Simmons suffered a grade 3 sprain of his left ankle on May 20. Now it seems Simmons could be activated from the injured list by the end of June, a return that could closely coincide with Upton’s full recovery from turf toe.