Angels’ Ron Washington will remain on medical leave for rest of season

Angels manager Ron Washington walks off the field during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 14.

A week after he stepped away from managerial duties indefinitely, the Angels announced Friday that manager Ron Washington will remain on medical leave for the rest of the season.

General manager Perry Minasian said last week that Washington, 73, had been feeling unwell for a few days — experiencing shortness of breath and fatigue at the New York Yankees series in New York from June 16-19.

“The fortunate part is he knows what he needs to do, and from a health standpoint, he knows how to get better,” said Minasian, who noted that he spoke to Washington three times on Friday. “In my opinion, and I think a lot of people’s opinion, the game of baseball is 1000 times better when Ron Washington’s part of it on a daily basis.”

Washington is in the final season of a two-year contract with the Angels, who hold an option for 2026.

In 2024, the Angels finished the season 63-99. The Angels are 40-40 so far in 2025.

“He’s got 26 sons in here, so that’s a lot to juggle if we’re all texting at the same time. We haven’t talked to him much individually but he knows they’re thinking about him,” Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe said.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery is the interim manager, the Angels announced. The Angels are 4-2 since Montgomery took over managerial duties in Washington’s absence.