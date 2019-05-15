Angels visit children's hospital that treated Andrew Bailey's daughter

The Angels recalled infielder Luis Rengifo from triple-A when they placed outfielder Kole Calhoun on the paternity list. Calhoun will rejoin the team Friday in Anaheim. Without Calhoun, the Angels have only three players on the roster who have played outfield in the major leagues this season. However, the Angels will use Rengifo, who played three games in the outfield at triple-A after being optioned back last week, as their fourth outfielder. … Left-hander Andrew Heaney (elbow inflammation) will make his next rehab start in an extended spring training game in Arizona on Wednesday. He had been scheduled to pitch for Class-A Inland Empire, but rain in the forecast forced the Angels to change plans. … JC Ramirez, who had Tommy John surgery last April, threw a 45-pitch intrasquad game in Arizona on Tuesday. He will make another outing in an extended spring training game May 20.