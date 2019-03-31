Tyler Skaggs doesn't get much help as Angels fall to Athletics 2-1

Like Felix Pena about 18 hours earlier in Saturday’s 4-2 loss here, Skaggs retired the first eight batters he faced. He spotted his mid-70s curveball well; he registered a strikeout of Khris Davis with it and received six strike calls on the pitch. He used his changeup effectively, too, like when he slung it to Mark Canha on a 3-and-1 count in the second inning. Canha swung over it, then he popped out on Skaggs’ next pitch.