Tyler Skaggs doesn't get much help as Angels fall to Athletics 2-1

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs sat on a Gatorade cooler in front of Oakland Coliseum’s visitors dugout working his fingers through his dark hair, stewing in frustration.
He had thrown 86 pitches to the Athletics on Sunday afternoon, the most he’d thrown in a regular-season game since last July, just as a groin injury sent his best major league season into a tailspin. Yet the work Skaggs had done in his first start of 2019 was wasted.
Over a span of 1 1/2 hours on a clear day near the San Francisco Bay, Skaggs was touched for two runs in 4 2/3 innings and charged with the defeat in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the Athletics.
Like Felix Pena about 18 hours earlier in Saturday’s 4-2 loss here, Skaggs retired the first eight batters he faced. He spotted his mid-70s curveball well; he registered a strikeout of Khris Davis with it and received six strike calls on the pitch. He used his changeup effectively, too, like when he slung it to Mark Canha on a 3-and-1 count in the second inning. Canha swung over it, then he popped out on Skaggs’ next pitch.
But Skaggs seemed to struggle with the command of his fastball, which hovered around 90 mph, for most of the afternoon. By the time the Athletics turned the lineup over, they had clued in.
Davis ripped a leadoff home run to left-center field in the fourth inning, giving the Athletics a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, after erasing a leadoff hit from Ramon Laureano by inducing a double-play groundball, Skaggs hung an inside curveball to Marcus Semien. Semien yanked it down the baseline for a double to left field.
Skaggs left the game promptly. He cursed as he came off the mound, then settled in to watch from the cooler as Matt Chapman singled up the middle and Semien scored the only other run the Athletics needed for their win.
Kole Calhoun had hit a two-out solo home run off Athletics starter Frankie Montas, who struck out six batters in six-plus innings of work. It was the Angels’ first homer of the season. It went for naught, as the Angels dropped the series 3-1.