Angels walk-off over the A's in the longest nine-inning game in Angel Stadium history

Brad Ausmus saw the signs a week ago in routine batting practice sessions in the Bay Area, hours before the Angels played the Oakland Athletics on their home turf. Shohei Ohtani stood underneath the batting cage, taking hacks that looked better and hitting balls that traveled farther than Ausmus had seen at any other point in May.
The Angels manager made note, tucking away the knowledge for when it was inevitably asked of him to discuss the recent progress at the plate made by last year’s American League rookie of the year.
“There was a noticeable difference in his batting practice,” Ausmus said. “It was in Oakland I first said to myself, ‘He’s really coming around now.’”
Ausmus’ words were spoken hours before the Angels’ walk-off 10-9 win over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Ohtani hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was his second home run in two games.
Although the homer didn’t seal the Angels’ outcome, the towering shot provided proof that Ohtani might indeed be returning to form. Rookie Ty Buttrey blew an 8-7 advantage in the eighth and the Athletics took a 9-8 lead on Hansel Robles’ wild pitch despite catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s diving effort to tag the runner out at the plate. The Angels tied the score 9-9 when Ohtani drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth. They won the game on Dustin Garneau’s two-out double in the ninth that scored Brian Goodwin.
The 4 hour 13-minute game was the longest nine-inning game in Angel Stadium history.
Ohtani made his much anticipated 2019 debut on May 7. He started slowly at the plate, driving in nine runs and scoring four times, including twice on home runs, but batting only .227 with 19 strikeouts in 17 games. The contact he made with his bat, while hard, often resulted in ground balls that did little damage.
Ausmus and Ohtani received constant requests for comments on the designated hitter’s timing in the batter’s box. Had his extended layoff from the Angels lineup, caused by his recovery from Tommy John surgery, led to regression?
It would seem all Ohtani needed was a chance to settle in. In his last eight games, he has gone nine for 30 with three homers and 11 RBIs.
Finally, the questions have turned. Is Ohtani finally seeing progress?
“I’ve been feeling better at the plate daily,” Ohtani said through his interpreter after Tuesday night’s home run. “Sometimes the results just aren’t there.... Now I’m feeling better, so I’m hoping the results come.”