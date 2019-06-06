Angels walk-off over the A's in the longest nine-inning game in Angel Stadium history

Although the homer didn’t seal the Angels’ outcome, the towering shot provided proof that Ohtani might indeed be returning to form. Rookie Ty Buttrey blew an 8-7 advantage in the eighth and the Athletics took a 9-8 lead on Hansel Robles’ wild pitch despite catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s diving effort to tag the runner out at the plate. The Angels tied the score 9-9 when Ohtani drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth. They won the game on Dustin Garneau’s two-out double in the ninth that scored Brian Goodwin.