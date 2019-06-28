Angels, Andrelton Simmons reunited, get fourth consecutive win

While rookie revelation Griffin Canning overcame shaky command in his first two innings to make it through a two-run six-inning outing, everyone in the Angels lineup collected a hit for only the third time this season. Trout, selected a few hours earlier for his eighth All-Star game in his eighth full season, drove in the Angels’ eighth run of the night. Rookie infielder Luis Rengifo, who remained on the roster despite the fact that Simmons’ return inherently means he’ll get less playing time, assembled his second three-hit game in a week and drove in two runs. Ohtani, batting .375 in June, blasted a two-run shot to the opposite field for his seventh homer in his last 19 games.