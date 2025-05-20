Streaking Angels win fifth in a row

Kenley Jansen got career save No. 457 on Tuesday, against the Athletics.

Logan O’Hoppe homered and had a tiebreaking RBI single as the Angels beat the Athletics 7-5 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Kenley Jansen gave up pinch-hitter Seth Brown’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth but struck out Tyler Soderstrom to get his 10th save and hand the Athletics their seventh straight loss.

Yoán Moncada had a tying three-run homer in the fifth to tie it 4-4 before O’Hoppe’s RBI single put the Angels ahead for good.

Zach Neto had an RBI double in the ninth and Taylor Ward added a run-scoring fielder’s choice to put the Angels up 7-4.

Angels (2-5) starter Kyle Hendricks gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Shea Langeliers hit a solo homer and Nick Kurtz had a two-run shot in the fourth to give the Athletics a 4-1 lead.

Jacob Wilson, third in the majors with a .341 batting average, left the game in the third inning after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch from Hendricks.

Hendricks gave up a two-out RBI single to Luis Urías in the second inning as the Athletics grabbed a 1-0 lead. O’Hoppe hit his 11th home run with two out in the fourth to tie it against rookie right-hander Gunnar Hoglund.

Hoglund (1-2) gave up five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Jansen has a save in three straight games. He is fourth on the all-time list with 457 — 21 behind Lee Smith for third place.

Trout resumes running



Mike Trout has started to do some light running as he works to return from a bone bruise in his left knee that has kept him out of the lineup for the past three weeks.

Trout told reporters that he ran at about 50% intensity on Monday and that he plans to run harder later this week. The three-time MVP was hurt trying to beat out an infield single on April 30 against the Seattle Mariners.

The 33-year-old was hitting .179 with nine homers and 18 RBIs before the injury. He’s missed substantial time in three of the past four seasons because of various injuries.

