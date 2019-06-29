Angels’ pitching plans struck down by Athletics as winning streak stops

But the flaws of relying on a new-wave trend were exposed on an evening that Oakland’s Matt Olson, who reached base all four times he came to the plate, didn’t let a single mistake go unscathed. He barreled a dangling 89-mph fastball from opener Noe Ramirez for a two-run homer in the first inning. Olson scooped primary pitcher Felix Pena’s low slider onto lumber in his next at-bat and launched the pitch 408 feet to right field for a three-run blast and 5-0 Oakland lead.