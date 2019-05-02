Angels' strategy works in their favor in win over Blue Jays

The sliders spun surely and sharply out of the hand of Angels pitcher Felix Pena on Tuesday night.
So steady were the breaking balls that through three innings at Angel Stadium, Pena had induced 10 swings and misses and gotten four straight strikeouts on the pitch he’s relied on most this year.
But as the Angels built a lead in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Pena lost steam.
The Angels employed a reliever to pitch the first inning for the fourth time this season and it worked in their favor on Tuesday. The middle of the Blue Jays’ order seemed rattled by Pena’s mid-80s slider and harder-than-average fastball. Pena retired nine straight batters on 35 pitches, few of which made contact with a Blue Jays bat.
Pena misfired a slider to start the fifth inning, allowing Rowdy Tellez to hit a home run for the Blue Jays’ first hit of the evening, but he didn’t begin to falter until he threw the 52nd pitch of his outing in the sixth.
Pena’s fortunes have regularly turned after eclipsing the 50-pitch mark. He entered Tuesday allowing a .286 batting average beyond his 50th pitch.
He couldn’t escape that fate Tuesday. Danny Jansen ripped an 88 mph fastball on Pena’s second pitch of the sixth inning. Two batters later, Randal Grichuk turned on a middle-in fastball. He annihilated the pitch, sending the pitch 405 feet over the right-field fence in 4 1/2 seconds.
Pena gave up a double to Justin Smoak moments after receiving a mound visit from Doug White. He didn’t last beyond that. Manager Brad Ausmus lifted him, replacing him Justin Anderson and handing the keys to a bullpen that held firm without allowing any further damager. Rookie Ty Buttrey picked up a six-out save.
The Angels secured their fifth win in six games despite facing one of the American League’s most dominant starting pitchers this year. Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman entered the game with a 1.43 earned-run average and a commendable strikeout-per-nine-innings rate of 8.6. He hadn’t allowed a home run in 37 2/3 innings.
But the Angels put Stroman to work. Tommy La Stella, leading the Angels lineup for the second time this season, ripped a single to right field to start the first inning. He scored three batters later on Albert Pujols’ sacrifice fly, which gave Pujols the 1,998th RBI of his career. The Angels took a 1-0 lead, giving Pena breathing room when he entered the game moments later.
La Stella scored again in the fourth on Mike Trout’s bases-clearing double down the third base line in the fourth inning. Trout collected three RBI on the hit, tying with La Stella for the team lead with 19 runs batted in.
By the time Stroman turned the mound over to Daniel Hudson, the former Dodgers reliever who spent spring training with the Angels before being cut, the Angels had taken a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning. Stroman hadn’t given up five runs all season. He was only charged four because a catcher’s interference during Kole Calhoun’s at-bat to begin the fourth was the precursor for a bases-loaded situation in which La Stella drew a walk to send Calhoun home. But even those four earned runs were a season-high for Stroman.
Pujols reached base in the fifth on a error by third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and padded the Angels’ lead by rumbling around the bases, scoring from first on Calhoun’s subsequent double that was misplayed twice by Toronto right fielder Billy McKinney. When Pujols finally touched home plate, Calhoun had just pulled into third base on McKinney’s throw from the outfield.