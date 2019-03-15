Angels tie Brewers 7-7 in offensive exhibition game

AT THE PLATE: On an 0-1 pitch, Justin Bour homered to right field. It was Bour’s only hit of the game, a three-run shot in the third inning that gave the Angels the lead… David Fletcher hit 3 for 4, with two RBIs and a double. He was the only batter with more than one hit… Only five Angels recorded hits, seven in all, while the team totaled 15 strikeouts.