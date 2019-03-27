Angels acquire reliever Sam Freeman, outfielder Brian Goodwin

Freeman, 32, was released by the Atlanta Braves last week after allowing four earned runs, one homer and four walks in eight innings this spring. He has a 3.61 ERA for his career, which spans seven years and four clubs. Freeman stumbled in the first half, when he yielded 21 earned runs in 37 1/3 innings, spent time on the disabled list because of left shoulder inflammation. Upon his return, he had a 2.08 ERA and struck 18 batters in 13 innings. Freeman, who threw a 95-mph four-seam fastball and sinker, and an 86-mph splitter last year, did not make the Braves’ postseason roster.