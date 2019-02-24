Angels beat the Giants 10-3 in spring-training opener

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Dillon Peters threw 15 of 19 pitches for strikes and only one of the seven batters he faced reached base. The start was his first appearance for the Angels. … Williams Jerez, a right-hander acquired with Ty Buttrey from the Boston Red Sox in July’s trade of infielder Ian Kinsler, walked two batters in a scoreless inning. … Matt Ramsey gave up two doubles and a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, ending the Angels’ Cactus League-opener scoreless inning streak at 7 2/3 innings. … The Angels gave up five hits, four of them in the last two innings.