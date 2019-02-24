Angels beat the Giants 10-3 in spring-training opener

The Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They are 1-0 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: With two outs in the fourth inning, third baseman Taylor Ward hit a grand slam to put the Angels ahead 7-0. … First base prospect Matt Thaiss opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run double to the edge of the right-field warning track in the first inning. … Outfielder Peter Bourjos, in camp as a nonroster invitee, drove in a run on a ground-ball single in the fourth inning for the Angels. Outfielder Jarrett Parker, who is also part of the fourth-outfielder competition, added insurance with an eighth-inning double. … The Angels collected 10 hits.
ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Dillon Peters threw 15 of 19 pitches for strikes and only one of the seven batters he faced reached base. The start was his first appearance for the Angels. … Williams Jerez, a right-hander acquired with Ty Buttrey from the Boston Red Sox in July’s trade of infielder Ian Kinsler, walked two batters in a scoreless inning. … Matt Ramsey gave up two doubles and a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, ending the Angels’ Cactus League-opener scoreless inning streak at 7 2/3 innings. … The Angels gave up five hits, four of them in the last two innings.
EXTRA BASES: Midway through the game, the Angels clubhouse staff rolled in a new portable locker for Kaleb Cowart, the Angels’ first-round draft pick in 2010 who was reacquired Saturday. Cowart, a standout right-handed pitcher in high school, is reporting as a two-way player. Jared Walsh, who is in camp as a two-way player, was excited about Cowart’s addition. They played travel ball together in Georgia and were reunited as teammates at triple-A Salt Lake last season.
UP NEXT: Split-squad doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday, vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Tempe Diablo Stadium and vs. the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Forrest Snow starts at Tempe Diablo. Jesus Castillo starts at Camelback Ranch. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.