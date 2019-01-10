Angels avoid arbitration with J.C. Ramirez, agree to deal with starting pitcher

The Angels will not go to an arbitration hearing with starting pitcher J.C. Ramirez. The team on Thursday agreed with the right-hander on a salary of $1,901,000 for 2019, according to a source familiar with the negotiation proceedings.
Ramirez, a 30-year-old who will spend most of the first half recovering from last year's elbow ligament replacement surgery, is the first of eight Angels eligible for salary arbitration to settle on a contract this offseason. The Angels have until Friday's 10 a.m. PT league deadline to agree with the others.
The other Angels still eligible for salary arbitration are left-handers Andrew Heaney and Tyler Skaggs; right-handers Cam Bedrosian, Luis Garcia, Hansel Robles and Nick Tropeano; and infielder Tommy La Stella.
If they don't reach a consensus, both sides will exchange salary figures and obtain a trial date for early February. They can agree to terms in the weeks before the hearing.
The Angels haven't gone to an arbitration hearing since former ace Jered Weaver and his agent Scott Boras forced the issue in 2011, when the team was run by Tony Reagins.