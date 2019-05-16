Angels end 11-game trip with late rally that falls short against Twins

- Ohtani, the two-way player who had offseason Tommy John surgery and is limited to designated hitting this season, rejoined the team in Detroit and started four for 21. But he broke out in Minneapolis. He collected six hits, including a home run, against the Twins. He didn’t come through for the Angels in their last two games, but he appears poised to regain the form he had when he won the American League rookie of the year award last season.