Mike Trout launches two homers in Angels' victory over Rangers

For days, the Angels sputtered at the plate. They struggled to reach base. Then, when they found a way on, they left men in scoring position, squandering their best opportunities to break open games.
On Friday night, in front of an announced crowd of 41,089 at Angel Stadium, the Angels didn’t need much to go their way on the bases.
All they needed was Mike Trout.
Trout crushed two home runs, both solo shots, to catapult the Angels to their second victory of the season. They beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 and improved to 2-6.
For the 15th time in his career, Trout went deep twice in a game, giving him a team-high three. The last time he did it was Sept. 8 against the Chicago White Sox.
Trout’s performance complemented a shut-down effort from the pitching staff. Starter Felix Pena, who at times struggled to find the strike zone, gave up only one run over 42/3 innings. He threw good breaking balls, inducing misses that ultimately helped him rack up seven strikeouts.
The Angels’ bullpen protected the lead. Rookie Justin Anderson allowed a walk but nothing else in 11/3 innings for the win. Hansel Robles worked out of a jam in the seventh inning, stranding a runner a third base and striking out two batters. Rookie Ty Buttrey was equally efficient in the eighth. Closer Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
When the Angels win, a baseball is drilled onto the date on a large calendar on the wall of the home clubhouse at Angel Stadium.
Some time after the Angels were done celebrating, their second win was destined to land on the wall.
“I’m just fortunate enough to be in this room with him on this team,” Allen said of Trout. “This is a group that he’s going to lead to some special places and, you know, I’m just trying to do my part.”