Bullpen falters as Angels fail again to reach .500 in loss to Rays

At the plate, the Angels offense stalled. They built a four-run lead, but did so by pieces. Albert Pujols, who stranded five runners, flew out for a sacrifice and Cesar Puello singled home the Angels’ second run in the first inning. Shohei Ohtani drew a bases-loaded walk in the second. When Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz committed an error on what would have been an inning-ending double play ball in the fourth, a fourth run scored and Ohtani reached base for his third time in the game.