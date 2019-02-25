Albert Pujols has a pair of hits in Angels' 14-2 loss to Reds

ON THE MOUND: Bullpen candidate Noe Ramirez started the fourth inning but was given the hook after recording only one out. He issued three straight walks, allowed a two-run double and gave up a fourth free pass. … Ty Buttrey, who made his major league debut last August after being acquired in a late July trade with the Boston Red Sox, labored in the seventh inning. He was removed with two outs after allowing two walks and two runs. “The important thing is he got his pitches in, he got his work in,” Ausmus said. “It’s one outing — and his first outing.” … Non-roster invitee and starter Forrest Snow threw one inning. He gave up a leadoff single, allowed a pair of stolen bases and was charged with one earned run. … Minor leaguer Zac Ryan, who took over for Snow, faced nine batters and gave up four straight hits, including a three-run homer to Reds third baseman Christian Colon in the second inning. … The Angels allowed 12 walks and 17 hits.