Angels' Shohei Ohtani feels like he 'can get back this month'

The Angels haven’t indicated how Ohtani will get the at-bats he needs before his 2019 debut. They can send him on a minor league rehab assignment or choose to have pitchers from their own organization pitch to him in a controlled environment. The Angels chose the latter option last June when Ohtani was cleared to hit following a three-week break caused by elbow ligament damage. He needed just five days of hitting, in batting practice and against pitchers, before he was back in the Angels’ lineup.