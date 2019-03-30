Angels’ Justin Upton out at least eight weeks because of toe injury

The Angels will be without left fielder Justin Upton for at least the first two months of the season, manager Brad Ausmus said Friday at the Oakland Coliseum.
Upton injured his left big toe in the first inning of Sunday’s Freeway Series exhibition game when he ran into the left-field wall at Angel Stadium. He was pulled out of the game within minutes and later diagnosed with a turf toe injury. The early prognosis called for about three weeks of recovery.
Upon further examination, doctors determined that Upton may need eight to 12 weeks before he’s ready to play.
“Can we withstand it? We have to. We have no choice,” Ausmus said.
The Angels’ outfield depth has been tested early. Rookie Michael Hermosillo, who entered spring training figuring to compete for a reserve outfield spot, didn’t play this spring because he had a setback in his recovery from offseason hernia surgery. Upton didn’t play until the final week of the Cactus League schedule because of right knee tendinitis.
The Angels wound up claiming Brian Goodwin, who was in the starting lineup at left field for Friday’s game, from the Kansas City Royals for backup. Goodwin will share time with Peter Bourjos, who was a nonroster invitee to spring training, in the outfield.