Angels have new look around camp, but familiar personnel issues

What hadn’t changed were the issues that typically face a major league team this time of year. In the Angels’ case, Little else regarding the Angels’ situation in Arizona had changed as pitchers and catchers reported to Tempe Diablo Stadium for physical examinations Tuesday morning. Two-way player that meant two-way player Shohei Othani still didn’t have a timeline set for his return as a designated hitter, Albert Pujols’ workload for the spring had yet to be determined and infielder Zack Cozart’s role for 2019 was up in the air.