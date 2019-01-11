Tropeano, Angels reach agreement, avoiding arbitration

Right-handed pitcher Nick Tropeano on Thursday agreed in principle on a one-year contract with the Angels for the 2019 season, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing in his first year of eligibility.
The contract is worth $1.075 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations but not authorized to speak about them publicly.
Lingering concerns about Tropeano’s health will limit him at the start of spring training in February. However, he is expected overcome the issues and play most of the 2019 season.
Tropeano, 28, made only 14 starts last season. He was slated to return healthy from elbow ligament replacement surgery he underwent in 2016, but Tropeano made three trips to the disabled list because of lingering inflammation in his shoulder in 2018.
He was shut down in September after posting a 4.74 earned-run average in 76 innings. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection to ease the injury and began to play catch in November without reporting any issues.