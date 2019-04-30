Why the Angels had no shot at signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. signed out of the Dominican Republic with the Blue Jays in July 2015 for $3.9 million. Then 16 years old, he flashed raw power reminiscent of his father’s and displayed considerably better strike zone discipline. The tools allowed him to climb the minor league ranks in a flash. He led the minor leagues with a 1.073 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in double A and triple A as a 19-year-old last season. He was ready to ascend to the major leagues, but the Blue Jays chose to wait until last Friday to promote him because they wanted to delay his free agency by a year to 2025.