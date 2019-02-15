Dan Jennings agrees to minor-league contract with Angels

The Angels agreed on Friday to sign left-handed reliever Dan Jennings to a minor-league contract and invite him to spring training.
Jennings, 31, would make $1 million and an additional $500,000 in incentives if he makes the 25-man roster, according to a source.
He spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers after being released by the Tampa Bay Rays and had a 3.22 ERA in 72 games. He also had a 4.09 fielding independent pitching number while striking out fewer batters per nine innings (6.3) than he did in any of his previous full major league seasons.
Jennings has made at least 50 major league appearances each season since 2015, which was his first of 2½ seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
The Rays acquired Jennings at the 2017 nonwaiver trade deadline, then released him before opening day 2018.
Jennings will join a bullpen contest that features two other left-handers in Williams Jerez and Dillon Peters. Jerez and Peters are on the Angels’ 40-man roster.