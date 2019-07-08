Angels’ Jo Adell, Dodgers’ Gavin Lux and Dustin May showcased at Futures Game

Yet Adell, whose recent production in double A following his season debut in late May has put him on the cusp of a promotion to the Angels’ top farm team, managed to compose one of the best offensive performances of the evening in his second trip to this exhibition, which for the first time pitted American League prospects against highly touted National League minor leaguers. He didn’t showcase his prodigious power but he displayed improved patience in drawing two walks. He had 111 strikeouts and 32 walks in 441 plate appearances in 2018; he has struck out 29 times and walked 10 times in 127 plate appearances so far this year. He was the only player to reach base more than once.