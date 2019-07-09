Padres closer Kirby Yates is an All-Star the Angels let get away

The Angels had a burgeoning bullpen in 2017. Veteran Yusmeiro Petit was on track for a career-best year and finished with 101 strikeouts and a 2.76 ERA in 60 games. Bud Norris spent most of the season with an ERA under 3.00 while collecting 19 saves. After striking out 17 consecutive batters in his last five spring-training outings, journeyman Blake Parker positioned himself for his own personal best campaign. Bedrosian didn’t allow any runs in April before sustaining a groin strain that knocked him out almost two months. Keynan Middleton, on the cusp of his first call-up, was throwing a fastball that touched triple digits in triple A.