Angels' Matt Harvey a long way from pitcher-perfect in first home start

The Angels bought short on Harvey, but they did not buy low. Harvey will be paid more than twice as much in 2019 as Wade Miley, who took a one-year, $4.5-million deal with the Houston Astros after posting a 2.57 earned-run average in 2018. Harvey will be paid nearly four times as much as Gio Gonzalez, who merited only a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees that could reach $3 million. Harvey will be paid more than seven times as much as Drew Pomeranz, who accepted a $1.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants even though he had a 3.32 ERA from 2016 to 2017.