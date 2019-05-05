Angels eager for Shohei Ohtani to return and bolster their hitting

Reliever Cody Allen is nearing a return from his lumbar spine strain. He reported no concerning back pain after throwing a bullpen session Sunday. He is eligible to return from the injured list Tuesday in Detroit. … Ausmus will return as a manager to Detroit for the first time since leaving his post there after the 2017 season. He had a 314-332 record in four seasons with the Tigers. The Angels’ hotel, he said, “is about 300 yards from my old townhouse that I had there. It’s a very familiar area. So I’m looking forward to it.”