Shohei Ohtani and Yusei Kikuchi go from scrubbing toilets to living major league dream

Ohtani was the clear victor in the historic showdown at Angel Stadium, as he hit a fourth-inning home run on a curveball Kikuchi tossed over the middle of the plate. His sixth blast of the season immediately followed homers by Tommy La Stella and Mike Trout, marking the first time in three seasons the Angels launched back-to-back-to-back home runs. In his three at-bats against the rookie pitcher three years his elder, Ohtani was two for three. He reached base on an infield hit and scored the Angels’ first run in the first inning. He grounded out in the second.