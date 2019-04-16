Angels pitchers run into problems fast in loss to Texas Rangers

There were a few things the Angels had going for them when they showed up at Globe Life Park on Monday afternoon.
Starter Trevor Cahill was on the mound; he had pitched six innings in each of his previous three starts.
Mike Trout returned to the lineup; he’d missed three games because of a groin strain and hadn’t been with the team in Chicago.
The bullpen had a 2.08 earned-run average; it was the second-best mark in the major leagues.
None of that mattered against the Texas Rangers, who beat the Angels 12-7 despite falling into an early hole.
Trout was neutralized by Rangers starter Shelby Miller and Texas’ bullpen. Issued a free pass three times, he’s now tied for the major league lead with 16 walks in 13 games this season. He scored twice and ran well, but he couldn’t make a difference.
Cahill allowed four runs in only four innings of work. He surrendered a home run to Angels foe Joey Gallo. The moonshot traveled at a speed of 115.1 mph, the fourth-hardest-hit home run in baseball this season. Shin-Soo Choo also greeted Cahill with a leadoff homer to center field in the third inning.
Cahill has given up five home runs in 21 innings this season. He allowed eight in 110 innings last year.
Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian, who had not allowed a run in five of six outings before Monday, replaced Cahill in the fifth inning. It took him 23 pitches to record his first out. Five of the seven batters he faced reached base. He gave up four hard hits, issued a walk and was charged with four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. One of the runs scored when Gallo ripped a solo shot to right field. Outfielder Kole Calhoun rocketed a throw to catcher Kevan Smith, but the ball bounced along the line before skittering past Smith. Calhoun was charged an error when another run scored.
A few things went right for the Angels.
Brian Goodwin hit his second home run of the season, ta two-run rocket launched into the seats just right of the center field berm. It gave Cahill a 3-0 cushion before he’d even thrown a pitch.
Kole Calhoun knocked a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his third blast of the season. He launched Rangers reliever Kyle Bird’s fastball 422 feet for his first hit against a left-handed pitcher this season. He s had been 0 for 14 with two walks before the baseball was dumped into the right-field stands.
Veteran Albert Pujols even made a couple of nice plays at first base, including his spinning grab of Choo’s hard-hit groundball that ended the fifth inning.
But the Angels, who won three of four against the Rangers in the first homestand of the season, dropped to 8-8.