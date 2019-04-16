Angels pitchers run into problems fast in loss to Texas Rangers

Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian, who had not allowed a run in five of six outings before Monday, replaced Cahill in the fifth inning. It took him 23 pitches to record his first out. Five of the seven batters he faced reached base. He gave up four hard hits, issued a walk and was charged with four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. One of the runs scored when Gallo ripped a solo shot to right field. Outfielder Kole Calhoun rocketed a throw to catcher Kevan Smith, but the ball bounced along the line before skittering past Smith. Calhoun was charged an error when another run scored.