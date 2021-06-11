Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani to play both ways in series opener

Shohei Ohtani to play both ways Friday, this time in traditional National League game

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Angels on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PHOENIX — Friday will be a first for the Angels and Shohei Ohtani.

The two-way star will play both ways during the Angels’ series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the sixth time in nine pitching starts he has done so this season.

But for the first time, the Angels won’t have to sacrifice the designated hitter to do it.

Instead, in what will be Ohtani’s first outing on the mound in a traditional National League game, Angels manager Joe Maddon didn’t have any decision to make.

As the pitcher, Ohtani was going to be in the lineup no matter what, batting second as the Angels go for what would be a season-best four-game winning streak.

It will be the final two games of this series that create complications, as the Angels will have to decide how to best use Ohtani without the option of a DH.

Despite entering the series with a .262 batting average, .951 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 17 home runs, Ohtani will likely start on the bench in Saturday’s and Sunday’s games at Chase Field.

As was the case during the Angels’ last NL series against the San Francisco Giants earlier this month, Maddon said last week he isn’t comfortable yet having Ohtani start games in the outfield — though Ohtani could enter as a defensive replacement later in the contests in order to get a couple at-bats.

“At this point in the year, until everybody has a more established comfort zone, just will keep him for pinch-hitting purposes,” Maddon said.

As a pitcher, Ohtani entered Friday with a 2.76 ERA this season. In eight starts, he has given up more than two earned runs only twice. And in 42 1/3 innings, he has 60 strikeouts.

At the plate, he is five for his last 14 with two home runs, two doubles and eight walks. His 17 home runs is one back of the MLB lead.