Mission Viejo product Patrick Sandoval is impressing the Angels in minor leagues

Left-hander Andrew Heaney, on the injured list recovering from elbow inflammation all season, will pitch against hitters Sunday at Angel Stadium. He hasn’t faced batters since spring training. … Infielder Zack Cozart and two-way player Shohei Ohtani will hit in a simulated game Sunday. Cozart, who hurt his neck diving headfirst into the knee of New York Yankees infielder D.J. LaMahieu nearly two weeks ago, could join the Angels on the road some time in the next 10 days. So could Ohtani, who Ausmus said was getting “closer.”