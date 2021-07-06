Angels vs. Red Sox updates: Mike Trout “ramping up” workload in rehab from calf injury

Mike Trout “ramping up” workload; Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward out of Angels starting lineup with injuries

Mike Trout continues to rehab a calf strain that has kept him out since May. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Injured center fielder Mike Trout took swings off a pitching machine on the field prior to the Angels’ series-opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Trout, who has been out since May 17 with a right calf strain and won’t return until at least after the All-Star Break next week, had a compression sleeve over his lower right leg and didn’t appear to be taking full intensity swings, but was still able to drive several balls over the fence in center.

Mike Trout is taking swings on the field right now pic.twitter.com/KFnUEH1Srh — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) July 5, 2021

“They’re ramping up his work a little bit,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “The leg is progressing well. According to the doctor, it’s getting toward being completely healed. So everything is still pointing in the right direction.”

Maddon said Trout’s rehab assignment likely won’t happen until after the break.

“Once we get through this week of him doing stuff like that, we’ll sit down and figure it out,” Maddon said.

In other injury news Monday, third baseman Anthony Rendon (hamstring) and outfielder Taylor Ward (finger) were both out of the Angels’ starting lineup after sustaining injuries in the team’s game on Sunday.

According to Maddon, neither were being placed on the injured list as of Monday. But by keeping them on the active roster, the Angels will have a shorthanded bench that could impact whether or not two-way star Shohei Ohtani will play both ways when he takes the mound on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Maddon said the training staff didn’t believe either Rendon nor Ward had suffered anything major. When Maddon spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, he said he had not received a further update on either’s status.

Maddon also said there is “no due date yet” for Justin Upton (low right back strain) to return from the injured list. Maddon said Upton, who has been out since June 22, still needs to get more “work on the field before he feels he’s going to be completely ready.”

Maddon said he didn’t think Upton would need a rehab assignment.