Angels vs. Red Sox updates: Mike Trout “ramping up” workload in rehab from calf injury

Follow along for live updates throughout the Angels three-game home series against the Boston Red Sox. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which starts at 6:38 p.m. PDT.
Mike Trout “ramping up” workload; Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward out of Angels starting lineup with injuries
Injured center fielder Mike Trout took swings off a pitching machine on the field prior to the Angels’ series-opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
Trout, who has been out since May 17 with a right calf strain and won’t return until at least after the All-Star Break next week, had a compression sleeve over his lower right leg and didn’t appear to be taking full intensity swings, but was still able to drive several balls over the fence in center.
“They’re ramping up his work a little bit,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “The leg is progressing well. According to the doctor, it’s getting toward being completely healed. So everything is still pointing in the right direction.”
Maddon said Trout’s rehab assignment likely won’t happen until after the break.
“Once we get through this week of him doing stuff like that, we’ll sit down and figure it out,” Maddon said.
In other injury news Monday, third baseman Anthony Rendon (hamstring) and outfielder Taylor Ward (finger) were both out of the Angels’ starting lineup after sustaining injuries in the team’s game on Sunday.
According to Maddon, neither were being placed on the injured list as of Monday. But by keeping them on the active roster, the Angels will have a shorthanded bench that could impact whether or not two-way star Shohei Ohtani will play both ways when he takes the mound on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Maddon said the training staff didn’t believe either Rendon nor Ward had suffered anything major. When Maddon spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, he said he had not received a further update on either’s status.
Maddon also said there is “no due date yet” for Justin Upton (low right back strain) to return from the injured list. Maddon said Upton, who has been out since June 22, still needs to get more “work on the field before he feels he’s going to be completely ready.”
Maddon said he didn’t think Upton would need a rehab assignment.
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Red Sox on Monday
The Angels (42-41), back over .500 after sweeping the Orioles over the holiday weekend, open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox starting at 6:38 p.m. at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
Las Vegas opened tonight’s game around pick ‘em, but early action has bet the Red Sox to small -120 favorites with the Angels up to +110.
The Red Sox (53-32 and leading the Rays by 4.5 games in the AL East) are starting Martin Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.42 WHIP). Perez shut down the Angels back on May 15 as he allowed just three singles in six innings and combined with three relievers for a four-hit shutout in a 9-0 rout at Fenway. The Red Sox won two of three in that series.
The Angels counter with Jose Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP). With the solid pitching matchup, it’s a little surprising that the Over/Under has been set high at 10 runs. Of course, the Red Sox are third in the majors at 5.12 runs per game this season while the Angels are No. 6 at 4.95 (that adds up to 10.07 runs). In fact, both offenses have been hotter of late. The Angels are averaging 6.4 during their current run of six wins in seven games. The Red Sox have won nine of their last 10 games and are averaging 6.2 runs in that span.
