Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates, news and analysis

Angels vs. Orioles updates: Angels lead 13-2
BALTIMORE — Live updates as the Angels open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, who enter the night on an 18-game losing streak...
End 1st, 1-0 Orioles — Baltimore strikes first against Dylan Bundy: Making his first career start against his former club, Dylan Bundy gave up a quick run in the first inning on a Ryan Mountcastle solo homer.
Bundy was originally drafted by the Orioles fourth overall in 2011 and spent eight injury-plagued seasons with the club to begin his career. In 127 appearances with the Orioles (103 starts), Bundy had a 4.67 ERA before being traded to the Angels ahead of the 2019 season.
Top 2nd, 5-1 Angels — Marsh, Adell key Angels rally: While the top of the Angels lineup went down in order to begin Tuesday’s game, the bottom-half hitters exploded for a five-run outburst in the second.
With one out, José Iglesias (another former Orioles player) got aboard via a third-strike wild pitch. After Max Stassi singled in the following at-bat, Brandon Marsh drove Iglesias home with a double to tie the game.
Jo Adell showed off his power next, driving a two-strike fastball the other way for a two-run triple. Then, No. 9 hitter Juan Lagares continued the rally by whacking a two-run homer to center.
Bottom 2nd, 5-1 Angels — Bundy exits early, but Angels escape jam: Dylan Bundy’s return to Baltimore came to an early end, as the right-hander was pulled with just one out in the second inning after loading the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch.
While Bundy hadn’t been consistently working deep into games since returning to the rotation last month — he finished the fifth inning just once in his four prior starts — Tuesday marked the shortest start of his Angels career.
The Angels did escape the inning unscathed, however, as Junior Guerra came out of the bullpen to get two quick outs that ended the inning.
End 3rd, 8-2 Angels — Angels add on to lead: The Angels’ previously slumping bats came to life against Orioles starter Spenser Watkins, who left the game without getting an out in the third inning after the Angels tacked on three more runs.
Phil Gosselin and Jared Walsh began the frame with back-to-back singles. Iglesias drove Gosselin home with a double. Then, after Max Stassi was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Jo Adell knocked in a couple more with a two-run single, giving him four RBIs on the night.
The Orioles got one run back in the bottom of the third, on an RBI double by Ramon Urias.
Top 4th, 12-2 Angels — Another crooked number for the Angels: As if their 18-game losing streak couldn’t get any worse, the start of Tuesday’s game has put the Orioles in danger of suffering one of their most lopsided defeats of the entire stretch.
Like Spenser Watkins, reliever Konner Wade was woefully ineffective out of the bullpen. In the fourth, he allowed the first five Angels batters to reach safely — including RBI hits by José Iglesias, Max Stassi and Brandon Marsh — before giving up a one-out RBI single to Juan Lagares.
Wade was replaced by Fernando Abad, who struck out Shohei Ohtani but then gave up an RBI single to David Fletcher, who was the last remaining Angels player yet to reach safely, to make it 13-2.
Only twice in their 18-game skid have the Orioles lost by more than 11 runs. A 16-2 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 14 marked their worst loss.
Angels notes: Mike Trout’s return remains unclear, but team sees more promising signs in his rehab
BALTIMORE — While a finish line still isn’t quite yet in sight, Angels manager Joe Maddon said the team remains encouraged by Mike Trout’s continued rehab work on a right calf strain.
Trout, who has been with the team for the entirety of its road trip over the last week, has told the team’s training staff he’s felt increasingly better after each workout — though he still isn’t to the point where the club can schedule a rehab assignment or pinpoint a potential return date.
“He’s actually coming through these workouts a little bit better, but he’s still not ready,” Maddon said, adding: “He’s undergoing a lot of treatment. He’s been doing more movement on the field. It’s all there. We’re all looking forward to it. It’s just not ready to give you a final deadline or timeline. But he is feeling better in a lot of ways, meaning that the next day [after he had a workout] is not nearly as difficult as it had been.”
In other roster news Tuesday:
-Maddon revealed outfielder Justin Upton has been battling a calf injury recently, leading him to be left out of the lineup for Tuesday’s series-opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
“It had been bothering him a bit,” Maddon said. “He’s kind of been playing through it, but today was not feeling as comfortable.”
-Maddon again said he couldn’t disclose why relief pitcher Jose Marte was placed on the injured list with no designation Sunday.
One of the potential reasons a player can be placed on the IL without designation is for a COVID-related absence. While Maddon couldn’t comment on whether that was the case with Marte, he did confirm that the Angels are not experiencing any team-wide outbreak of the virus.