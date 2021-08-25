Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates, news and analysis

Angels notes: Mike Trout’s return remains unclear, but team sees more promising signs in his rehab

Mike Trout remains sidelined by a right calf strain. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BALTIMORE — While a finish line still isn’t quite yet in sight, Angels manager Joe Maddon said the team remains encouraged by Mike Trout’s continued rehab work on a right calf strain.

Trout, who has been with the team for the entirety of its road trip over the last week, has told the team’s training staff he’s felt increasingly better after each workout — though he still isn’t to the point where the club can schedule a rehab assignment or pinpoint a potential return date.

“He’s actually coming through these workouts a little bit better, but he’s still not ready,” Maddon said, adding: “He’s undergoing a lot of treatment. He’s been doing more movement on the field. It’s all there. We’re all looking forward to it. It’s just not ready to give you a final deadline or timeline. But he is feeling better in a lot of ways, meaning that the next day [after he had a workout] is not nearly as difficult as it had been.”

In other roster news Tuesday:

-Maddon revealed outfielder Justin Upton has been battling a calf injury recently, leading him to be left out of the lineup for Tuesday’s series-opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

“It had been bothering him a bit,” Maddon said. “He’s kind of been playing through it, but today was not feeling as comfortable.”

-Maddon again said he couldn’t disclose why relief pitcher Jose Marte was placed on the injured list with no designation Sunday.

One of the potential reasons a player can be placed on the IL without designation is for a COVID-related absence. While Maddon couldn’t comment on whether that was the case with Marte, he did confirm that the Angels are not experiencing any team-wide outbreak of the virus.