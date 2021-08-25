Angels put two pitchers on IL without any designation; won’t say if it’s COVID-related

The Angels put pitchers Reid Detmers and Austin Warren on the injured list without any designation on Wednesday. Detmers and Warren become the second and third players the Angels have put on the IL this week without disclosing a reason, joining Jose Marte, who went on the IL on Sunday.

Players can be put on the injured list without designation for several reasons, including for COVID-19 protocol-related absences. When speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s game, Angels manager Joe Maddon hinted at the forthcoming moves but offered no specifics. “There are some things going on, I can tell you that,” he said. “But I really can’t comment more deeply on that.”

Teams are required to have player consent before publicly disclosing any COVID-19 related issues.

Advertisement

The Angels replaced Warren and Detmers with right-handers Elvis Peguero and Jake Petricka — neither of whom were previously on the 40-man roster — without having to make any corresponding moves. When players are put on the COVID-19 injured list, they do not count against the club’s 40-man roster.

The Angels announced other, more conventional roster moves Wednesday, as well. Pitcher Dylan Bundy was put on the 10-day injured list because of a right shoulder strain, and infielder Kean Wong was recalled to the major league roster.

Wednesday’s moves came a day after Maddon said the club wasn’t dealing with any COVID-19 outbreaks on the team, which reached the 85% vaccination threshold among Tier 1 personnel in late May.

But when Maddon made those remarks, Warren and Detmers were still available to play. Warren pitched an inning of relief in Tuesday night’s game.

Whatever issues the Angels are facing didn’t interfere with Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, however, with Shohei Ohtani playing both ways as the Angels starting pitcher and leadoff hitter.