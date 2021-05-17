Angels vs. Cleveland updates: News, notes and analysis

Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ series against Cleveland at Angel Stadium. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game.
Albert Pujols says there’s ‘no hard feelings’ with Angels after release
MLB veteran Albert Pujols talks to the media for the first time since signing a contract with the Dodgers.
While the Angels returned home Monday to open a 10-game homestand, their former first baseman was formally introduced by his new team across town.
On Monday afternoon, the Dodgers made their signing of Albert Pujols official. And during a video conference with reporters, his awkward departure from the Angels earlier this month remained a major topic of discussion.
“The organization made a decision, they were moving in a different direction, and I understand that,” Pujols said. “No problem, no hard feelings at all. It happens. It’s business. That was it. I’m just glad I got another opportunity to wear this Dodgers uniform.”
Pujols did acknowledge, “I was shocked, like everybody,” at the Angels decision to release him in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract.
He also insisted that he never demanded an every-day role with the Angels — disputing comments made by Angels manager Joe Maddon and club president John Carpino that Pujols didn’t want to be a bench player.
“My goal over the last two years was never to be an every day first baseman,” said Pujols, who had played in 24 of the Angels’ first 28 games because of injuries on the roster, but was released by the team, according to general manager Perry Minasian, in part to allow Jared Walsh to become the Angels’ primary first baseman.
“I told you guys in spring training, whatever role they have for me, I’m gonna go with ... I think there were a lot of things said out there, that, ‘he wanted more playing time, that he wanted to play every day.’ That never came out of my mouth. You guys asked me that question over and over, so many times, and I always told you, however the team needs me, I’m here for that. Whether it’s mentoring the young guys, whether it’s getting my at-bats out there.
“Listen, I had 80 at-bats this year. I never thought so early in April I’d have that many at-bats. I was excited with the playing time I got there. But I also understand they wanted to move in a different direction, and I respect that. I was in the organization for 9 ½ years, and there’s no hard feelings at all.”
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Cleveland on Monday
The Angels start a three-game home series Monday against the Cleveland Indians, who are coming in after losing three games in Seattle.
The Angels (17-22) have their own problems, though they snapped a four-game losing streak with Sunday’s 6-5 win in Boston. They’re 6½ games behind the AL West-leading Athletics and in need of a winning series. Oddsmakers have made the Angels -150 favorites to win at least two games in this three-game set.
As for Monday’s game, the Angels are -140 favorites with Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) making his first start of the season after three appearances out of the bullpen. He is expected to be on a pitch count, so the Angels will also be relying on the bullpen, which is a little scary as it had a 5.05 ERA over the weekend. It used seven relievers in Sunday’s win.
Cleveland is having a surprisingly good season at 21-17 despite its recent losing streak. They’re second behind the White Sox in the AL Central and are in the wild-card hunt. They counter with lefty Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP), making his second career start. He walked four Cubs in his first start, but pitched around them for 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
Oddsmakers have set the Over/Under at 9 runs and shaded to the Over at around -125 instead of the standard -110.
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.