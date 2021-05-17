Angels vs. Cleveland updates: News, notes and analysis

Albert Pujols says there’s ‘no hard feelings’ with Angels after release

While the Angels returned home Monday to open a 10-game homestand, their former first baseman was formally introduced by his new team across town.

On Monday afternoon, the Dodgers made their signing of Albert Pujols official. And during a video conference with reporters, his awkward departure from the Angels earlier this month remained a major topic of discussion.

“The organization made a decision, they were moving in a different direction, and I understand that,” Pujols said. “No problem, no hard feelings at all. It happens. It’s business. That was it. I’m just glad I got another opportunity to wear this Dodgers uniform.”

Pujols did acknowledge, “I was shocked, like everybody,” at the Angels decision to release him in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract.

He also insisted that he never demanded an every-day role with the Angels — disputing comments made by Angels manager Joe Maddon and club president John Carpino that Pujols didn’t want to be a bench player.

“My goal over the last two years was never to be an every day first baseman,” said Pujols, who had played in 24 of the Angels’ first 28 games because of injuries on the roster, but was released by the team, according to general manager Perry Minasian, in part to allow Jared Walsh to become the Angels’ primary first baseman.

“I told you guys in spring training, whatever role they have for me, I’m gonna go with ... I think there were a lot of things said out there, that, ‘he wanted more playing time, that he wanted to play every day.’ That never came out of my mouth. You guys asked me that question over and over, so many times, and I always told you, however the team needs me, I’m here for that. Whether it’s mentoring the young guys, whether it’s getting my at-bats out there.

“Listen, I had 80 at-bats this year. I never thought so early in April I’d have that many at-bats. I was excited with the playing time I got there. But I also understand they wanted to move in a different direction, and I respect that. I was in the organization for 9 ½ years, and there’s no hard feelings at all.”

