Angels vs. Athletics updates: Shohei Ohtani takes the mound, but isn’t in the batting order

Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ road series against the Oakland Athletics. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game.
Shohei Ohtani will only pitch Thursday against the Athletics
OAKLAND — Shohei Ohtani will only play one way Thursday when the Angels open a four-game series with the Oakland A’s at RingCentral Coliseum.
For only the third time in Ohtani’s seven starts this year, the Angels (22-27) will have a designated hitter. Ohtani had hit for himself in the other four games, and played the outfield after finishing his pitching outing in the previous two in order to get an extra at-bat.
That won’t be the case Thursday against the A’s (29-22). Instead, Phil Gosselin will serve as designated hitter.
Also, shortstop José Iglesias (hamstring) is out of the Angels’ lineup for a second-straight game.
Here’s the Angels full lineup against A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt:
Justin Upton (LF), Jared Walsh (1B), Anthony Rendon (3B), Juan Lagares (CF), Jose Rojas (2B), Taylor Ward (RF), Kurt Suzuki (C), Phil Gosselin (DH), David Fletcher (SS)
If Angels can’t win, Shohei Ohtani would not need to look far
It is an annual cry from well-meaning baseball fans: Mike Trout needs to be liberated from the Angels. The cry has been heard again in recent days, with the Angels crashing into last place in the American League West.
If Trout were desperate for liberation, he would not be here. He likes the Angels, from the owner to his teammates. He believes he can win here. He approached free agency twice, and each time he signed a contract extension in Anaheim.
What if Shohei Ohtani does not feel the same way?
With the Angels teetering toward another lost season, and with Ohtani emerging as baseball’s must-see attraction, that question looms larger by the day. At the end of this season, Ohtani will be two years from free agency: the time when Trout made his most recent commitment to the Angels, and the time when the Angels could get maximum trade value for Ohtani if he were not prepared to make a similar commitment.
The Angels are caught in a vicious cycle: an owner respectfully unwilling to tank, a bottom-tier minor league system, a wave of unproductive drafts, and consistently poor pitching that undermines a pretty good lineup. In the last few years, the attempted fix has been short-term contracts to fill out the rotation.
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Athletics on Thursday
The Angels open a four-game series with the Athletics in Oakland starting at 6:40 p.m. PDT Thursday after losing two of three to the division leaders last weekend in Anaheim.
In between, the Angels swept a short two-game home series against the last-place Texas Rangers while the Athletics dropped two of three to the Seattle Mariners.
The A’s opened around -135 favorites in Las Vegas and have been bet up to -150 as of 10 a.m. Thursday with Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) getting the start. Bassitt started the year slow, but is 4-0 in his last eight starts and the A’s are 7-3 overall when he starts. He also held the Angels to just two runs in 7 2/3 innings last Saturday in a 6-2 Oakland win.
The Angels counter with Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP), so we get to see if he can help his own cause with his bat. Ohtani didn’t pitch in the series last weekend.
The Over/Under is set at 7.5 runs, which is understandable with the solid pitching matchup, but seems a tad low as the Angels are 30-19 with the Over this season (A’s are 26-23-2) and breaking out for nine and 11 runs the past two days, even without Mike Trout in the lineup.
The A’s are -180 favorites to win the series (must win three of four as a 2-2 split is a push and refund).
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.