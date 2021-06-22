Angels vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

José Quintana headed to bullpen; Patrick Sandoval stays in Angels rotation

José Quintana will go into the Angels bullpen after returning from a shoulder injury. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Angels pitcher José Quintana was activated from the injured list on Monday after missing three weeks with shoulder inflammation. That doesn’t mean, however, he’s going back into the starting rotation.

Instead, manager Joe Maddon said on Tuesday that Quintana will head to the bullpen, the Angels electing to make the left-handed veteran a reliever for now rather than alter their current six-man rotation of Shohei Ohtani, Andrew Heaney, Griffin Canning, Dylan Bundy, Alex Cobb and Patrick Sandoval.

Sandoval had been Quintana’s replacement, but pitched well enough (as a starter, he has a 3.13 ERA in six outings) to convince the Angels to keep him in the rotation.

“We felt like it was not wise to take Sandoval out of the rotation,” Maddon said. “We spoke with Q a couple days ago. Total team guy. Absolutely gets it ... He handled it really well.”

Prior to his injury, Quintana had struggled in his first nine starts this season, his first year with the Angels after signing a one-year, $8 million contract as a free agent this winter.

He was 0-3 with a 7.22 ERA in 33 2/3 innings. Despite having 50 strikeouts, he was also averaging more than 1.9 walks and hits per inning. Opponents were batting .283 against him.

Quintana’s ERA, WHIP and opponent average were all career worsts.

Quintana had shown some signs of improvement, including a three-start stretch during May in which he surrendered only seven earned runs in 13 2/3 innings, before exiting a start in Oakland on May 30 early with shoulder pain.

But with how well Sandoval and the rest of the rotation has been of late — Angels starters entered Tuesday with the 11th-best ERA (4.15) in the majors since the start of June — the Angels decided to not shake up the group.

Maddon said Quintana could be used in a variety of roles, including both “shorter spurts” and possibly the multi-inning middle relief spot that had been manned by Chris Rodriguez before he was optioned to Double-A on Monday.

Maddon said it’s possible Quintana could rejoin the rotation later this season, too.

“He still views himself as a starter, but he’s not going out there with any kind of a chip on his shoulder as far as being upset,” Maddon said, adding: “He’s not out there to be the long guy. I think you’re gonna see a little uptick in velocity because of that.”