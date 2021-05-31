Angels vs. San Francisco Giants: How the Angels will use Shohei Ohtani in first NL series

Shohei Ohtani won’t start in San Francisco without DH, but could he play in the outfield?

Shohei Ohtani will start on the bench during the Angels’ National League series with the San Francisco Giants this week. (Luis Sinco)

SAN FRANCISCO — Angels manager Joe Maddon chuckled when asked if he considered starting Shohei Ohtani in the outfield for this week’s two-game National League series against the San Francisco Giants.

“I had the urge,” Maddon said.

But with no designated hitter, and Ohtani having only limited outfield experience so far this season, Maddon decided against it, instead putting Ohtani on the bench for Monday’s series opener.

“He’s eager to do it. This is not like, we have to convince him,” Maddon said. “It’s just one of those things where you’re not sure.”

Earlier this week, Maddon said playing Ohtani for a full game in the outfield — especially at a venue such as Oracle Park with unusual outfield dimensions — would be too far outside the team’s current comfort zone with the two-way star.

Instead, Ohtani will be available as a pinch-hitter and could even enter the game in the outfield for a couple innings in order to get multiple at-bats, though Maddon said the latter scenario would likely only happen if the Angels were trailing.

“I’m looking at different potential pinch-hitting spots for him, and then the potential to double-switch him into the game,” Maddon said, adding: “If we were leading, I probably would leave it alone ... You’re always concerned about him and how important he is. You don’t want to put him in a situation that compromises him in anyway.”

Entering Monday, Ohtani has played in 52 of the Angels’ first 53 games either as a pitcher (he has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts) or hitter (he has a .924 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 15 home runs).

Four times, Ohtani has been placed in the outfield — once as part of a late-game defensive shuffle when the Angels were getting blown out, the other three as a way to give Ohtani an extra at-bat at the plate late in a game —but never for more than two innings at a time.

“We’ll see how it plays out [today],” Maddon said. “I don’t have anything preplanned or ordained to, ‘At this moment we’re going to get him in the game.’ He’ll be ready and then we’ll try to pop it at the right time.”

The Angels might not have to worry about this during their next National League series June 11-13 in Arizona. Ohtani will pitch next on Friday against the Seattle Mariners — potentially lining him up to take the mound again against the Diamondbacks when he could simply hit for himself in the lineup.

But until then, the Angels will have to do a balancing act during their two games in San Francisco.

“I want to believe as we go along, as this gets deeper into our dealing with Shohei and feeling more comfortable, you’re going to see that eventually,” Maddon said. “But it’s not quite the time right now.”