Angels vs. San Francisco Giants: How the Angels will use Shohei Ohtani in first NL series

Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ road series against the San Francisco Giants. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game.
Shohei Ohtani won’t start in San Francisco without DH, but could he play in the outfield?
SAN FRANCISCO — Angels manager Joe Maddon chuckled when asked if he considered starting Shohei Ohtani in the outfield for this week’s two-game National League series against the San Francisco Giants.
“I had the urge,” Maddon said.
But with no designated hitter, and Ohtani having only limited outfield experience so far this season, Maddon decided against it, instead putting Ohtani on the bench for Monday’s series opener.
“He’s eager to do it. This is not like, we have to convince him,” Maddon said. “It’s just one of those things where you’re not sure.”
Earlier this week, Maddon said playing Ohtani for a full game in the outfield — especially at a venue such as Oracle Park with unusual outfield dimensions — would be too far outside the team’s current comfort zone with the two-way star.
Instead, Ohtani will be available as a pinch-hitter and could even enter the game in the outfield for a couple innings in order to get multiple at-bats, though Maddon said the latter scenario would likely only happen if the Angels were trailing.
“I’m looking at different potential pinch-hitting spots for him, and then the potential to double-switch him into the game,” Maddon said, adding: “If we were leading, I probably would leave it alone ... You’re always concerned about him and how important he is. You don’t want to put him in a situation that compromises him in anyway.”
Entering Monday, Ohtani has played in 52 of the Angels’ first 53 games either as a pitcher (he has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts) or hitter (he has a .924 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 15 home runs).
Four times, Ohtani has been placed in the outfield — once as part of a late-game defensive shuffle when the Angels were getting blown out, the other three as a way to give Ohtani an extra at-bat at the plate late in a game —but never for more than two innings at a time.
“We’ll see how it plays out [today],” Maddon said. “I don’t have anything preplanned or ordained to, ‘At this moment we’re going to get him in the game.’ He’ll be ready and then we’ll try to pop it at the right time.”
The Angels might not have to worry about this during their next National League series June 11-13 in Arizona. Ohtani will pitch next on Friday against the Seattle Mariners — potentially lining him up to take the mound again against the Diamondbacks when he could simply hit for himself in the lineup.
But until then, the Angels will have to do a balancing act during their two games in San Francisco.
“I want to believe as we go along, as this gets deeper into our dealing with Shohei and feeling more comfortable, you’re going to see that eventually,” Maddon said. “But it’s not quite the time right now.”
Live game updates: Angels lead 1-0, bottom 2nd
SAN FRANCISCO — Live updates from the series opener between the Angels and Giants...
Top 1st, no score: Justin Upton led off with a first-pitch single, but then Kean Wong — batting in Ohtani’s typical No. 2 spot in the lineup — was responsible for two outs: first by grounding into a fielder’s choice, then by getting picked off by Johnny Cueto at first base.
Top 2nd, Angels lead 1-0: The Angels strike first after Jared Walsh doubled, advanced to third on a bunt and scored on an Anthony Bemboom groundball that the Giants failed to turn into a double-play.
The real highlight of the second though? Dylan Bundy, who after pitching a scoreless first picked up his second career MLB hit in the second, fouling off three pitches from Johnny Cueto to work the count full before bouncing a single into right field.
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Giants on Monday
After winning the last two games of their series at the Oakland A’s, the Angels stay in the Bay Area to face the San Francisco Giants during a two-game series starting Monday at 1:05 p.m.
The Giants are on a three-game win streak after sweeping the last three games of their four-game series against the Dodgers to move within half a game of the San Diego Padres in the NL West and atop the NL wild-card race.
The Giants opened around -130 at most Las Vegas books Sunday and have been bet up to -150 (implied win percentage of 60%) at most books as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP) takes the mound for the Angels. He’s been knocked around (15.83 ERA in his last three starts), but he’s also had some bad luck as his WHIP isn’t that much worse than Giants starter Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP), who has a much better win-loss record. More encouraging news for Angels fans is that Cueto has also struggled lately (6.23 ERA in his last four starts).
The over/under is set at eight runs, which seems a little low considering the starting pitchers’ recent form. The Giants are ninth in MLB with 4.81 runs per game while the Angels, despite their losing record, are 13th with 4.49 runs per game.
Angels place José Quintana on 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation; Max Stassi nearing return
SAN FRANCISCO — The Angels placed starting pitcher José Quintana on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation.
Reliever José Quijada was recalled in a corresponding move.
Quintana left his start on Sunday after only three innings and 75 pitches after feeling discomfort in his shoulder. He said it began during the first inning, got progressively worse as the game went on, and was particularly bothersome when he would throw breaking pitches.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said the team doesn’t have a final timetable yet for Quintana, and that the left-hander will undergo further evaluation in the coming days.
Patrick Sandoval will likely fill the open rotation spot in Quintana’s absence.
“This is a tough guy right here, so we’ll get it all checked out and then get a final diagnosis,” Maddon said.
Quintana is in his first season with the Angels after signing a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason. In nine starts, he has a 7.22 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 26 walks in 33 2/3 innings.
In other roster news Monday: Maddon said catcher Max Stassi is “doing really well” after making three rehab appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake over the last week. Maddon didn’t say exactly when Stassi, who has been out since May 4 with a concussion, could return to MLB action, but it could be any day.
“We’re looking to get him back,” Maddon said. “He’s ready to go.”