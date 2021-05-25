Angels vs. Texas Rangers: Latest news, odds, score and analysis

Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ series against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game.
Justin Upton to bat leadoff again for Angels vs. Rangers
Manager Joe Maddon will keep Justin Upton in the leadoff spot and Juan Lagares in the cleanup spot for Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers in Angel Stadium after using the same alignment in Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Sunday marked the first career start in the leadoff spot for Upton, who had two singles and a game-winning sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the first career start in the cleanup spot for Lagares, who singled and scored in three at-bats.
Anthony Rendon will look to shake a two-week slump in which the third baseman has hit .167 (six for 36) with a .469 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, no extra-base hits and one RBI in 11 games since being activated off the injured list on May 14.
Not since the legendary Babe Ruth has a player dominated on the mound and at the plate like the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.
Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney, who is looking for his first win since April 9 and has given up nine earned runs and 15 hits, including four homers, in 8 1/3 innings of his last two starts, will oppose Rangers lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang.
ANGELS LINEUP
LF: Justin Upton, DH Shohei Ohtani, 3B Anthony Rendon, CF Juan Lagares, SS Jose Iglesias, 1B Jared Walsh, RF Taylor Ward, C Kurt Suzuki, 2B David Fletcher, LHP Andrew Heaney.
RANGERS LINEUP
SS Isiah Kinter-Falefa, 2B Nick Solak, 1B Nate Lowe, CF Adolis Garcia, LF Willie Calhoun, DH Khris Davis, RF David Dahl, 3B Charlie Culberson, C Jose Trevino, LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang.
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Rangers on Tuesday
The Angels come into their series against the Texas Rangers with the worst ERA in MLB. They will look to Andrew Heaney to get things sorted out Tuesday.
Though Heaney’s 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings is on pace to be the best mark of his career, the team has lost each of his past five starts. His ERA has climbed to 5.31 after allowing at least four runs in three of those starts.
Former Korean Baseball Organization standout Hyeong-Jong Yang gets his third career start in the United States. In his first two, he gave up a combined three runs across innings against the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, with the team going 1-1 in those starts while only giving him a combined three runs of support.
The Rangers are on a three game winning streak, taking three games from the Houston Astros.
The Angels have the top home over rate in the American League with 17 of their 25 home games having gone over. The Angels are also 4-10 on the run line and 5-9 straight up while covering just two of their six games on the run line against Texas.
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.