Angels vs. Texas Rangers: Latest news, odds, score and analysis

Justin Upton to bat leadoff again for Angels vs. Rangers

Angels outfielder Justin Upton bats against the Houston Astros on April 23. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Manager Joe Maddon will keep Justin Upton in the leadoff spot and Juan Lagares in the cleanup spot for Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers in Angel Stadium after using the same alignment in Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Sunday marked the first career start in the leadoff spot for Upton, who had two singles and a game-winning sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the first career start in the cleanup spot for Lagares, who singled and scored in three at-bats.

Anthony Rendon will look to shake a two-week slump in which the third baseman has hit .167 (six for 36) with a .469 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, no extra-base hits and one RBI in 11 games since being activated off the injured list on May 14.

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney, who is looking for his first win since April 9 and has given up nine earned runs and 15 hits, including four homers, in 8 1/3 innings of his last two starts, will oppose Rangers lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang.

ANGELS LINEUP

LF: Justin Upton, DH Shohei Ohtani, 3B Anthony Rendon, CF Juan Lagares, SS Jose Iglesias, 1B Jared Walsh, RF Taylor Ward, C Kurt Suzuki, 2B David Fletcher, LHP Andrew Heaney.

RANGERS LINEUP

SS Isiah Kinter-Falefa, 2B Nick Solak, 1B Nate Lowe, CF Adolis Garcia, LF Willie Calhoun, DH Khris Davis, RF David Dahl, 3B Charlie Culberson, C Jose Trevino, LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang.