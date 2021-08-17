Angels vs. Tigers: News, analysis and live updates from Tuesday’s game

Mike Trout resumes on-field work as calf recovery continues

Mike Trout has been out since May 17 with a calf strain. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Mike Trout resumed on-field pregame activities on Tuesday in Detroit, Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

Trout has been out since May 17 with a calf strain. Prior to Tuesday, he hadn’t been seen participating in any on-field work since late last month, when he told Maddon he still “felt something” in his calf while running the bases and performing other drills.

Trout ramped down activities after that, but received positive news from doctors that his calf was progressing well — albeit slower than his initial six-to-eight week timeframe.

Tuesday marked exactly three months since Trout’s injury, which he sustained while running the bases in a game.

While there remains no return date for Trout, nor a timeline for how soon he might be able to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Maddon said Tuesday’s activities were an encouraging sign.

“Obviously he wouldn’t be out there if he didn’t [feel better],” Maddon said, adding: “Glad he’s out there. This is one of those things, when he does go through these kinds of movements, you got to wait ’til the next day to find out how he feels, and then you plan your next step.”