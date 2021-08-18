Advertisement
Broadcaster Jack Morris apologizes for comment regarding Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani rounds third base on his way to score against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Tuesday. Brandon Marsh hit a single on the play.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster Jack Morris apologized Tuesday night for an offensive comment he made regarding Angels star Shohei Ohtani earlier in the night during the Angels’ 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Morris, a Hall of Fame former pitcher who has been a TV analyst since 2013, was asked on the broadcast how the Tigers should approach Ohtani as he came to the plate in the sixth inning.

Morris responded, “be very, very careful,” but in an apparent fake Asian accent.

After the clip was shared and ridiculed on social media, Morris made an on-air apology as Ohtani — who is from Japan — came back to the plate in the top of the ninth.

“It’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing, and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy.”

Angels manager Joe Maddon was asked about Morris’ comment immediately after the game, but said he hadn’t been made aware of it yet.

