Angels’ struggles on the mound continue in loss to Tigers

Jordan Zimmermann got his first win in 18 starts dating to last season and the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Monday night.

Zimmermann (1-8) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings to get his first victory since Sept. 5, 2018 and avoid setting a team record for most consecutive starts without a win. Adam Bereno also went 17 starts without a win during the 2002-03 seasons.

Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in three, and Jordy Mercer also connected to help the Tigers improve to 2-15 against the AL West this season. Both wins have come against the Angels.

Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels, who dropped to 1-4 during their seven-game homestand. Jaime Barria (4-4) gave up three runs, two earned, in five innings.

Mercer pushed the Tigers’ lead to 3-0 with a solo homer in the fifth, but Calhoun got the Angels on the board with a solo homer off the top of the wall in left field in the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-1. Christin Stewart left the game after a hard collision into the wall trying to pull back Calhoun’s 24th homer of the season.

David Fletcher doubled off the wall in center to score Matt Thaiss and cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth inning. Blaine Hardy was able to stave off any further damage by striking out Justin Upton and Calhoun with the bases loaded to keep Zimmermann in contention for the win.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, left, jogs past Angels first baseman Albert Pujols after hitting a solo home run Monday. (Associated Press)

Cabrera had a two-run single in the eighth to push the lead to 5-2, and Niko Goodrum scored on a wild pitch by Ty Buttrey to make it 6-2.

JaCoby Jones added an RBI in the ninth inning.

Stewart made it 2-0 in the fourth with a double that drove in Nicholas Castellanos. Castellanos reached on a two-out error when Thaiss threw the ball over the head of first baseman Albert Pujols and into the camera well.

Cabrera put the Tigers ahead 1-0 with a solo homer in the first inning, going out of his way to talk to Angels catcher Dustin Garneau as he crossed home plate. It was Cabrera’s 471st career homer, part of a 2-for-4 night to tie Johnny Damon (2,769) for 54th on the career hits list.