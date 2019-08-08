Angels are no match against Chris Sale in loss to Red Sox

Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun raced to his left, eyes trained on a baseball cutting toward the right-field foul line in Fenway Park. If he didn’t get to it, the ball would skitter into no-man’s land. A Red Sox batter would easily have an extra-base hit to lead off the fourth inning. Not an ideal situation for an Angels team struggling to pick up its starting pitcher.

Calhoun did not allow those circumstances to arise. He dived, fully extended his body and stuck out his right arm. The ball nestled into Calhoun’s glove.

The catch was so impressive, Boston fans cheered Calhoun when the replay streamed across the videoboard.

It was the Angels’ only highlight on a night when they lost their seventh straight game, falling 3-0.

Angels starter Dillon Peters mostly used his low-90s fastball to his advantage, striking out Rafael Devers twice and Sandy Leon once on high heaters. His curveball and changeup drew three swings-and-misses each.

But a mistake pitch, a 93-mph heater down the middle, was crushed 443 feet to straightaway center field for a 2-0 Boston lead in the second. Leon led off the fifth inning with a solo shot that sailed over the Green Monster.

The Angels never recovered, handcuffed by an especially effective Chris Sale.

Before Mike Trout led off the seventh inning with a single, Sale had retired 16 in a row. Shohei Ohtani, who reached second base on a dribbler that third baseman Rafael Devers let by him in the first, had owned the Angels’ only hit. No one else got to Boston’s lanky left-hander.

Sale had been bled dry by the New York Yankees in two consecutive starts. Their high-octane offense scored a combined 14 runs over nine innings. Sale didn’t even make it out of the fourth inning when he left his last game.

On Thursday, he made it far past that. Sale fooled Justin Upton with his sliders, striking him out three times. He threw a slider to Trout for a strike on the outer edge of the plate, then came back inside with a 96- mph heater. Trout swung over it and went back to the dugout, striking out for the second at-bat in a row.

Albert Pujols struck out twice, too, including on a 98.4-mph fastball in the seventh inning. It was Sale’s hardest-thrown pitch of the season.

The Angels struck out 15 times as they fell to 56-60.